187 against Australia in Mohali one of my best knocks, states Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has stated that he considers the 187 he scored against Australia on his debut in Mohali as one of the best knocks of his career thus far. Dhawan also expressed that scoring against Australia is always a big thing and revealed that he had no idea about the record he broke that day.

In his first ever Test match, southpaw Shikhar Dhawan walked out with all the right intentions against fierce rivals Australia in Mohali. Australia batted first in the game, scoring 408 in their first innings, but while the visiting team were expected to give the home side a scare, it turned out to be the other way around - completely opposite.

In just the first session in second innings, Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan, on debut, scored a startling century alongside the sturdy Murali Vijay, and the southpaw raced off to a century in no time, eventually ending up with a score of 187. Recalling the innings, Dhawan described it as one of the best knocks of his career and revealed that he was simply in the zone on that day.

"That was one of my best innings and I played a knock of 187 in my debut Test, scoring against Australia is always a big thing coming from an Asian team, it always carries a lot of weightage, I enjoyed playing their fast bowlers and I enjoyed playing in Mohali," Dhawan told Mathews on Instagram, reported TOI.

The 34-year-old, in just his first innings in Test cricket, took the attack to the visiting bowlers before going on to create a record - the fastest century by an opener on Test debut. The 34-year-old revealed that he had no clue that day that he'd actually broken a record.

"I was timing the ball so nicely, there was a rhythm to my innings, I did not know that I created a record for scoring the fastest century in the debut Test match," he added.

Despite starting his Test career on a bright note, Dhawan has since fallen off the radar in red-ball cricket and the southpaw last played a Test for India two years ago against England, a series which team India lost 4-1.