‘Underrated’ Gautam Gambhir an underachiever, believes Dilip Vengsarkar

A bad run of form soon turned into a point of no return and by 2013, at just 31 years of age, Gambhir had become a complete outcast. Dilip Vengsarkar, who was the chairman of selectors of the Indian national side between 2006 to 2008 and oversaw the emergence of Gambhir in international cricket, branded the southpaw as an underrated cricketer with immense potential and added that the Delhite, for his talent, should have played way more games than what he did. Vengsarkar, however, admitted that Gambhir’s emotions got the better of him.