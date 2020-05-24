T20 World Cup won’t go ahead as planned, feels Mark Taylor

Cricket Australia Director Mark Taylor has revealed that he feels that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will not go ahead in the October-November window, as was originally planned. The former Australia skipper has also urged the ICC to take a decision on the mega event as soon as possible.

As the COVID-19 pandemic took over the world, all sporting events were either cancelled or indefinitely postponed. Amongst all tournaments affected, the Indian Premier League was the biggest event to have been postponed. Eventually, speculations of the BCCI hosting a delayed season of the marquee T20 league were everywhere. The talks suggested that the 2020 edition of the IPL could be held in the October-November window that was originally scheduled for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

However, nothing solid has been confirmed about the postponement of the ICC event, leaving everything in a state of uncertainty. In this regard, former Australia captain Mark Taylor urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take a decision on the men’s T20 World Cup, that is scheduled form October 19 to November 15 in Australia. He also added that he believes that the ICC event won’t go ahead as planned.

“It would probably be good (if a decision is made this week). Because then everyone can start planning and we can stop sitting here and saying ‘well ifs, buts or maybes’,” Taylor told the Nine Network.

“My feeling is the World T20 won’t go ahead in Australia in October as planned. Is it going to be viable to have a world tournament in October or November? The answer to that is probably no,” he added.