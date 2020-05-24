Shakib Al Hasan asks ICC to clarify other resumption rules falling in grey area

A couple of days ago, the International Cricket Council laid down a proper plan for the resumption of training, starting from community level to the international stage, with phased planning taking the paramount space. That, however, left a lot of questions as Shakib Al Hasan , who is undergoing a phase of suspension for non-reporting of corrupt approaches, is left confused about certain things.

"Now we are hearing that it (COVID-19 virus) might spread around 12 feet, not just three or six. So does it mean the two batsmen can't meet at the end of the over? They will stand at their ends? Won't there be any crowd in the stadium? Will the wicket-keeper stand afar? What would happen to close-in fielders? These things require discussions," Shakib was quoted as saying by 'Prothom Alo' newspaper.

While the resumption of cricket is under the direct permission protocol of the respective state and central government, the ICC also suggested format-specific training periods for bowlers all over the world, allowing them a minimum of 5-6 weeks of training. Shakib stated that the ICC is unlikely to let cricket resume without assessing the situation properly.

"I don't think they (ICC) will take a chance before they are very sure. Whatever it is, life comes first. I am sure they will think of safety first. I am counting days in two ways. One, when will corona be over, and the other, when will my suspension end. I am going through a tough time. Although there's no cricket going on anywhere, I know that if it starts tomorrow, I won't be able to play cricket,” Shakib said.