Saliva ban for ball shining just an interim measure, reveals Anil Kumble

ICC Cricket Committee chairman Anil Kumble has attested that the ban on saliva for ball shining purposes recommended by the committee is only an interim measure until things go back to normal. Recently, the committee has suggested the usage of sweat for the same to control the spread of the virus.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world of cricket had to undergo a major halt and with the talks of resumption of sport major changes are being considered. Among these changes, a concern lies withing the ball shining component of cricket and since the usage of saliva, an integral part of the sport, is a health hazard the ICC recommended a ban on the same.

Last week, the ICC Cricket Committee announced the usage of sweat to be a possible alternative for ball shining. It, of course, inflicted a lot of mixed responses from several cricketers as it would come in the way of generating swing. Consequently, Committee chairman Anil Kumble said that it is indeed an interim measure until “things go back to normal”.

"...this is only an interim measure and as long as we have hopefully control over COVID in a few months or a year's time, then I think things will go back to as normal as it can be," Kumble said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

Meanwhile, there were discussions on whether the ICC would allow usage of external substances like wax to shine the ball. Kumble revealed that there were discussions on the usage of external substances as well but the focus has been on eliminating such possibility.

"...if you look back at the history of the game, I mean we have been very critical and we have been very focused on eliminating any external substances coming into the game. Whether you are literally legalising, if you are looking to do that now, which obviously has had a great impact over the last couple of years," he added.

Back in March 2018, the Australian trio of Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft were involved in an infamous ball-tampering scandal, known as the ‘Sandpapergate’. That had led to bans on the three Australian cricketers. Kumble pointed out that incident as one of the reasons as to why the ICC won’t be allowing the usage of external substances on the cricket ball.

"ICC took a decision but then Cricket Australia took even a tougher stance on what happened during that series between South Africa and Australia, so we did consider that," he said.