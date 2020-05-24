Reports | Pakistan’s Taufeeq Umar tests positive for Coronavirus

In what comes as unfortunate news for the cricketing fraternity, former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar, who played 66 international games for the country between 2001 and 2014, is reportedly said to have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. However, Umar, according to a Cricket Pakistan report, is said to have been showing only mild symptoms and thus, is believed to be self-isolating at his home.

38-year-old Umar is the fourth renowned cricketer to have tested positive for the virus, after Scotland’s Majid Haq, Pakistan’s Zafar Sarfraz and South Africa’s Solo Nqweni. While 26-year-old Nqweni, on Tuesday, tweeted that he had successfully recovered from the virus, 50-year-old Zafar Sarfraz, however, tragically passed away on April 13, 2020.

A gritty opener who thrived on staying patient and frustrating the bowler, Taufeeq Umar made his Test debut in 2001 as a 20-year-old and donned the Pakistan whites in 44 games, scoring close to 3000 runs at an average of 37.98, with seven Test hundreds to his name. After scoring a century on debut in 2001 and after making a strong comeback in 2011, Umar had a lean patch in the calendar year 2012, after which he played just one more Test. The 38-year-old’s last international appearance came against New Zealand in 2014, a game where he amassed 20 runs across two innings.