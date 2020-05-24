Reports | BCCI displeased at Shardul Thakur training outdoors without permission

But despite the easing of the restrictions, the BCCI, however, made it clear to the Indian players that they should continue to train indoors and avoid heading outside, until the board either gives a green signal or a go-ahead to start outdoor practice. Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur, on Saturday, broke protocol by venturing outside and training outdoors, without the knowledge of the BCCI, and the 28-year-old’s move to do so has reportedly irked the board members, who have now condemned the pacer’s actions.