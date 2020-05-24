Reports | BCCI displeased at Shardul Thakur training outdoors without permission

Today at 9:42 AM
The BCCI are reportedly unhappy with Shardul Thakur, as the pacer, earlier this week, decided to venture out and train outdoors without informing the board. While lockdown restrictions have been considerably eased, the BCCI have, however, not yet given the go-ahead for players to train outdoors.
The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, which is set to run till May 31, has seen the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) significantly ease restrictions, and an important relaxation in the new lockdown phase is the reopening of sports complexes. While spectators are not allowed, the MHA announced that sporting complexes will stay open in lockdown 4.0, meaning that it will pave the way for athletes to train outdoors.
But despite the easing of the restrictions, the BCCI, however, made it clear to the Indian players that they should continue to train indoors and avoid heading outside, until the board either gives a green signal or a go-ahead to start outdoor practice. Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur, on Saturday, broke protocol by venturing outside and training outdoors, without the knowledge of the BCCI, and the 28-year-old’s move to do so has reportedly irked the board members, who have now condemned the pacer’s actions.
“He isn’t allowed as he is contracted. Sadly, he went on his own. Shouldn’t have done this, not a smart move,” a BCCI official told IANS.
It is believed that Shardul trained at the Palghar Dahanu Taluka District Sports Association Ground in Palghar, Maharashtra. Despite the district of Palghar being a non-red zone, the state of Maharashtra sits atop as the worst affected state in the country, with close to 50,000 COVID-19 cases to its name. Shardul currently holds a grade C contract and most recently featured in India’s limited-overs series against the Kiwis in February.
