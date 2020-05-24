Recovery from calf injury almost complete, reveals Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, who missed the ODIs and Tests against the Kiwis due to a calf injury, has revealed that he’s almost completely recovered from the injury and is a fitness test away from getting back to the field. Rohit further revealed that he’s keeping fit by running in a small place outside his home.

Entering the fifth T20I against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui in impeccable form, Rohit Sharma, unfortunately, blew his calf whilst batting on 60* and that resulted in him missing both the following three-match ODI series and the two-match Test series. The severity of the injury meant that the opener was expected to recover right before the IPL, but the 33-year-old’s road to recovery hit a roadblock a couple of weeks into March, as India went into a nationwide lockdown, meaning that outdoor activities of all sorts were barred.

However, in what comes as positive news for Indian cricket, the opener, speaking to the La Liga Facebook page, revealed that he had, in fact, almost completely recovered from his injury prior to the lockdown and was a few fitness tests away from getting back onto the field. Rohit revealed that the lockdown has delayed his recovery and stated that he would go to the NCA and give a fitness test as soon as the opportunity arises to do so.

“Before the lockdown happened, I was almost ready to play. That whole week was going to be my fitness test but that’s when the lockdown happened and I had to push back everything now,” Rohit told LaLiga’s Facebook page on Saturday, reported Hindustan Times.

“Once everything opens up, I have to first go to the centre (NCA) and give my fitness test and once I pass the fitness test I will be allowed to go and resume my duties with the team.”

Recovery aside, the lockdown, which has resulted in the barring of outdoor activities, has meant that cricketers have had to find innovative ways of keeping themselves fit and Rohit revealed that he was utilizing small spaces outside his home to run and keep himself. The 33-year-old also added that he was conscious about what he eats, in order to curb any possibility of putting on a few extra pounds.

“I have been very good with my diet, because it is so easy to put on weight when you are not doing anything. Although, we have got a little gym over here, little running area, where you can do some running, it’s about 50-100 meters, you can go (and run),” Rohit said.

“I have managed to get some running done, although it’s not like what you generally do on the field, but it is atleast something.”