Pleased to practice after two months, asserts Shardul Thakur

As the coronavirus-induced pandemic took over the world, all sports and outdoor training were stopped immediately in mid-March. Since then, it’s only been a week that international cricketers have resumed training. While Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes became the first international cricketers to practice outdoors, Shardul Thakur has become the first amongst his Indian teammates. Shardul Thakur, on Saturday, resumed outdoor training and expressed that he is pleased to be practising again after a long break of two months.