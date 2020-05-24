Our fielding drills are designed keeping match situations in mind, reveals Dishant Yagnik

Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has stated that they follow a different fielding drill, keeping the game situation and field placements in mind. Yagnik further added that he is extremely dynamic in managing drills, with venue-specific training programmes with time constraints.

A franchise whose philosophy revolves around the mix of youth and experience, Rajasthan Royals have made some rapid strides over the years but remained on the wrong side of the result. Be it Jos Buttler or Sanju Samson, be it Jofra Archer or Steve Smith, or the likes of Ben Stokes and Ajinkya Rahane, the franchise is home to some of the biggest stars of the generation and continues to hire the services of many talented youngsters.

While the culmination of everything has added to the team subculture, their coaching staff, over the years, have also borne a different look. Paddy Upton, popularly known for his mental conditioning, helmed the side last year while Andrew McDonald took over the onus this time. Be it a certain Steffan Jones to groom the players round the year or having Sairaj Bahutule and Amol Muzumdar during the tournament, the team focused on quality over big names.

One such addition to the set-up is Dishant Yagnik, the team’s former wicket-keeper and now the fielding coach. Yagnik, for being one of the fittest players around during his long career as a domestic veteran, brought in a sense of effectiveness with modern-day thinking that propelled him to reinvent the fielding coaching philosophy, ensuring the players are on a better equipped to manage the challenges on the field that is very different than a practise session. Yagnik explained the process to SportsCafe in an exclusive conversation.

“As far as fielding is concerned, Indian players are as good as any foreign players,” Yagnik told SportsCafe. “And if you are playing in the IPL, you already have your work ethics. I design different fielding drills for different individuals. For example with Ben Stokes, I design drills for his fielding at point in the 30-yard circle and then for the death overs. With Shreyas Gopal, since he has to think about his next over, I design him a fielding drill in which he will be standing at deep square leg or fine leg and will accordingly be given practice. Barring small differences, all have similar fielding levels.”

“What everyone likes about the fielding drills that I design is that these drills are like match situations and they are not static. Because keeping the match situation in mind, players like Warner, Gayle and Russell will hit the ball with more power and thus our fielders must be ready accordingly,” he added.

While the art of keeping is completely opposite of anticipation as a keeper, Yagnik is fortunate in one count that keeps him ahead of the curve - muscle memory. Given the fact that the basics of anticipation are always constant, Yagnik decided to prepare ground-specific planning with the help of analysts beforehand. His effective method has made him one of the most loved characters in the side, with players like Ben Stokes speaking highly of his process.

“Another important factor that I consider in my drills is the angle with which the ball goes to the fielder. When we travel to the venues, I try to hit the areas from which spotting the ball can be difficult. This helps the fielders to get practise and help their muscle memory remember the kind of angles from which the ball can travel to them. A player like Ben Stokes has also said in an interview that he has sat with me and helped me design fielding drills and I have taken vital information from him about how the fielding drills happen in England as they play more day games and thus flat catches are difficult. Thus in this way many bunches of players like my fielding drills,” the 36-year-old explained.

“First and foremost thing is the fitness levels of the players. Since now they are at their homes and they do not have the space for doing cardio and other exercises, the strength and conditioning coaches are monitoring their fitness levels. The second important thing as far as I am concerned is visualizing fielding drills. I begin to visualize fielding drills in such a way that if IPL happens only in three venues then I visualize that a new challenge can be thrown every time I take a fielding drill. If I get only 40 minutes to take a fielding drill of 25 players how can I challenge them in those 40 minutes with new challenges is what I visualize now,” Yagnik added.

The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League currently stands postponed but reports suggested that the BCCI is looking for an early winter window to host the tournament provided the T20 World Cup is cancelled. If that does go ahead, it is easy to say that the Royals will be better placed to tackle the scenario as compared to their counterparts, thanks to their fielding coach.