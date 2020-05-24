India should consider split captaincy with Rohit leading the T20I side, reckons Atul Wassan

Atul Wassan has suggested that the Indian management should consider having a split captaincy with Virat Kohli leading the ODI and Test side and Rohit Sharma leading the T20I side. The former pacer also added that such a move would considerably help relieve the stress from the Indian skipper.;

Split captaincy has been around in international cricket for a while, with England being one of the notables cricketing nations to have two skippers. In the Test format, the responsibility is still with the Yorkshire cricketer, Joe Root, while the Irishman Eoin Morgan leads the team in the limited-overs.

Along the same lines, Atul Wassan reckoned that the Indian management should consider a split captaincy, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli leading the line in the three formats. The former Indian pacer also heaped praise on the Indian vice-captain, Rohit, and credited his instinctive leadership.

“Should India have a split captaincy?” In response, the former India cricketer said: “Yes, I think India should think about split captaincy because it is too much load. Virat loves it, I think he wants to captain all three formats. But Rohit Sharma has shown us that he’s an instinctive leader,” Wasan told Sportskeeda in an interview.

Since taking over the captaincy at franchise-level with Mumbai, the 33-year-old has led the side to three IPL victories. Having Rohit as the T20I leader, Wassan believes,, would take the stress out of the 31-year-old Kohli, who is now leading the side on all the three-fronts.

“His record is good, he leads from the front. With Mumbai Indians, he did the same. In Test cricket, Virat is the boss. In one day-cricket, Virat should be the captain, but in T20Is, take the stress out of Virat’s life, and let someone else lead the side like Rohit Sharma,” the 52-year-old concluded.