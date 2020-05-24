ICC Nominations Committee to formalise chairman election procedure on May 26

The International Cricket Committee will formalise the procedure for chairman election by next week (May 26) amidst speculation of BCCI planning to send Sourav Ganguly to the helm. As a matter of fact, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has stated that the board would 'prefer an Indian' at the helm.

After Cricket South Africa chief executive Jacques Faul and Director of Cricket Graeme Smith threw in their support for Ganguly’s candidature to become the next ICC President, CSA chief Chris Nenzani clarified that the board’s stance on the matter is undecided yet and he, being the ICC Director from South Africa, will take a call later.

After that development, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal stated that the board would “prefer an Indian” at the helm. The former India captain attended the last ICC Board meeting in March only as a BCCI representative, which made him an ICC Director, meaning he can rise to the body as the independent chairman.

“Since the official communication by the BCCI hadn’t nominated him as director, he had to be referred to as BCCI representative. But after the meeting, the BCCI completed the formalities and he has been inducted as an ICC director,” said a source, reported Sportstar.

That said, the International Cricket Committee’s Nominations Committee is set to formalise the election procedure for the post of chairman at a meeting on May 26 with Shashank Manohar’s four-year stint as the first independent chairman coming to an end after July ICC meeting. The criterion that will be out will pave way for Ganguly to have a clearer trend to reach ICC during the period he will be off the BCCI responsibilities thanks to the Lodha recommendations.