Going to miss playing in front of a huge crowd, asserts Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is of the opinion that fans bring an aura to a cricket match and he will miss all that if cricket resumes behind closed doors. However, he has also added that he is eager to get to the field to have the joy of playing cricket after being forced to sit at home for two months now.

With the International Cricket Council releasing new Back-to-Cricket Guidelines, prioritising the safety of the stake-holders and players. That said, for the cricket to resume in full force is some time away and the best way to handle it is without spectators allowed to the venue. Shikhar Dhawan, however, stated that it would feel really hollow and different when that will happen considering fans add to the sport’s intrinsic appeal.

"Obviously, we are going to miss playing in front of a huge crowd if tournaments take place behind closed doors, the fans bring their own charm and aura, but at the same time it would be an opportunity as we have been sitting at our homes for two months now," Dhawan said in an Instagram live chat with former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews.

"Once we go back, we all will be very hungry to play and perform for our teams, it is going to be good fun, at the end of the day, when we are playing, it is always a good feeling," he added.

The Indian Premier League currently stands postponed and if unconfirmed reports are anything to go by, then it might take the early winter slot. When Mathews quizzed Dhawan on the same, the Indian seemed positive about the tournament happening sometime this year.

"Hopefully, the IPL will happen, I always think in a positive manner, it will be really good if the tournament goes ahead, the security of everyone will need to be taken care of, if it happens, it will be really good as it brings a lot of positivity. It's very important that some sports return to improve the environment and mood, it will have a huge impact if the IPL returns," he added.