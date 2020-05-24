Every Bangladesh player was in tears after WT20 2016 loss against India, reveals Mahmudullah

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad, who was culpable of not taking Bangladesh over the line against India in the WT20 2016, revealed that the Tigers were in tears post the heart-shattering loss. A one-run defeat against India meant that the Tigers crashed out of the World Cup in the Super 10.

Having lost their first two ‘Super 10’ matches, Bangladesh entered the ‘do or die’ contest against India with the opportunity to kill two birds with one stone - to keep themselves alive in the tournament and to potentially knock India out of the competition. Chasing 145 and needing just 2 runs to win off 3 balls, the Tigers had the game well and truly in the bag, but reckless batting from seniors Mahmudullah and Rahim saw India pull off the ultimate heist, winning the game by one run and knocking Bangladesh out of the competition.

Four years on, recollecting the heartbreaking loss, Mahmudullah revealed that the entire Bangladesh team was in tears at the dressing room post the game, knowing that they had squandered a golden opportunity. The 34-year-old further stated that he was ‘burned’ that day, but revealed that he also learnt valuable lessons through the mistake he committed.

"Yes, I've cried, actually we all did when we got back to the dressing room we all cried,’’ Mahmudullah was quoted as saying by cricfrenzy.com.

"Because I think that was a great lesson I've learned in my life. I did a horrible mistake. It burns me all the time whenever I think about it. But I think I've learned from that mistake, once I heard that 'you burn you learn'. So, I was burned on that day.”

With 2 needed off 2 balls, Mahmudullah was on strike for the Tigers and the right-hander blasted a full-toss from Hardik Pandya straight to the hands of Ravindra Jadeja at deep mid-wicket. When asked what he would do differently should he have the chance to play out the scenario again, the right-hander said that he would have instead just aimed to hit the ball in the gap.

“I will try to put it in the gap and take a two,” said the Bangladesh T20I skipper, when asked what he would have done differently on the fourth ball of the final over in the game against India.