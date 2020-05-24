DDCA elections most likely to go ahead after June, confirms Justice Deepak Verma

DDCA’s Ombudsman, Justice Deepak Verma has revealed that the elections are most likely to go ahead after June, with the COVID-19 struck period causing the delay. If the elections do go ahead in June, it will be for four positions, and if delayed, it might extend to six positions in the DDCA.

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing havoc around the world, it has also caused a few ruffles in the Delhi and District Cricket Association’s (DDCA) elections. DDCA’s Ombudsman, Justice Deepak Verma has admitted that there are two options for the elections - one being before June and the other after June. If the elections do go through before June, there would be contention for four places - President, Treasurer and two directors. It comes in after Rajat Sharma stepped down from the post last year.

"As has been mentioned in my previous Order(s), Elections for the post of President and Treasurer are pending and ought to take place as soon as possible. However, it has been brought to my attention, apart from the above-mentioned posts, posts of 2 Directors (who are appointed on rotational basis) is also pending," Verma said in the order, reported TOI.

However, if the elections are postponed till after June, then there would be a contest for six positions, including two extra directors. On top of that, the agenda would now be sent to Electoral Officer, Navin Chawla, for his notice of the information.

"In case Elections are held after June (which is the most likely scenario, considering the present situation amid COVID-19 pandemic), then 2 more posts of Directors would fall vacant. In short, if the elections are held before June 2020, then elections for 4 posts (President, Treasurer and 2 Directors) shall take place and if elections are held after June 2020, then elections shall take place for 6 posts (President, Treasurer and 4 Directors)," Verma added.