Both T20 World Cup and IPL 2020 still feasible, opines Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis is of the opinion that both the Indian Premier League and the T20 World Cup in Australia could go ahead in the same year with some alteration in the calendar. Faf also believes that cricket should be resumed with a short two-match series or the IPL, but not with a long series.

Former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis, who resigned as the skipper of the Proteas earlier this year, gave his opinion on the long-standing IPL vs T20 World Cup debate. While some want the premier Indian T20 tournament to get a go-ahead of the international extravaganza, the debate and flexibility around it is still ongoing and a big concern.

However, the Proteas star opined that both the tournaments could happen in the same calendar year, albeit with some minor alterations to the scheduling of the events. The 35-year-old batsman added that if it does mean that the officials have to move the WT20 by a few months, then so be it.

"Both IPL and the T20 World Cup (are feasible). We can move these dates. The IPL is flexible, it's looking to move. The same with the World Cup. If it means, you have to move the World Cup by 2 or 3 months, so be it,” du Plessis said during Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected', reported India Today.

"It's still close enough to what it is normally, it's not like you're extending it by 2 years. And the players get to play a World Cup. I am for trying to shift those dates, if you have to. If you don't, then great. I think both tournaments are definitely still an option," du Plessis added.

On the other hand, a lot of boards have been batting for having a short-two match or three-match series once cricket resumes. Du Plessis echoed in on the opinion that cricket should indeed start off at a slow pace, with a short series, before going full-fledged.

"I think if we start doing that tours might become a lot shorter. So if you play a four-match test series of two months IPL and another 14-day period of quarantine after that, you are looking at three months of touring playing just one team,” he concluded.