Adjusted to role of playing at No.6 and No.7 as bowling all-rounder, states Washington Sundar

Just before his U-19 days, left-handed Washington was utilised more often than not at the top of the order by his junior sides and while his batting has always been a favourable trait, his bowling in recent times has taken over his batting prowess. After the U-19 stint under Rahul Dravid, the 20-year-old from Chennai was demoted to lower down the order alongside having the added responsibility with the ball. Likewise has been his role for the national team, where he has been far more used with the ball over the bat.