Adjusted to role of playing at No.6 and No.7 as bowling all-rounder, states Washington Sundar

Today at 3:12 PM
Washington Sundar has stated that since his U-19 days, after Rahul Dravid’s advice, the left-hander has adjusted his role to a bowling all-rounder batting in the middle order. The all-rounder also admitted that he enjoys the challenge and the sense of adventure batting at No.6 or No. 7.
Just before his U-19 days, left-handed Washington was utilised more often than not at the top of the order by his junior sides and while his batting has always been a favourable trait, his bowling in recent times has taken over his batting prowess. After the U-19 stint under Rahul Dravid, the 20-year-old from Chennai was demoted to lower down the order alongside having the added responsibility with the ball. Likewise has been his role for the national team, where he has been far more used with the ball over the bat.
“I am essentially an opener but when I joined the India under-19 team, Rahul Dravid Sir asked me to bat in the middle-order and wanted me to bowl off-spin a lot more. I adjusted to the role,” the youngster said, reported Sportstar.
“I am confident about my bowling. I feel I have to concentrate on my batting to get the best out of myself there,” Sundar added.
The 20-year-old also added that despite it being challenging, he relishes the opportunity of batting lower-down the order in the Indian team. He stated that the sense of adventure batting at No.6 or No.7 is unparalleled and added that he is just focusing on following the process and ticking the boxes.
“I know for India, I could be coming at No. 6 or 7 in the Twenty20 internationals. I enjoy the challenge and the sense of adventure in batting at these slots. I want to follow the process, tick the boxes, the rest will follow.”
