Vanuatu T10 Blast | Clement Tommy, Tsione and Samson seal improbable win for Bulls

Having lost each of their first two encounters in the tournament, the task at hand for the Bulls, heading into the second innings, was an almost-impossible one: chase down 131 in 10 overs against the table-toppers who had bowled their opponents out for just 35 in their last outing. The Panthers started the proceedings with the ball with the off-spin of Simpson Obed, and after conceding 9 runs off the first two balls - three wides and a six - the offie struck on the third, trapping Matautaava in front after the batsman played all around a reverse-sweep. But both Clement Tommy and Andrew Mansale were in no mood to give up and took the Panthers bowlers on, as the Bulls hurried their way to 39/1 at the end of the 3rd over - on par with the required run rate. Tommy, in fact, looked like a man possessed - perhaps by the soul of Viraliuliu - as despite losing his partner Mansale, the right-hander kept going, thwarting the Panthers bowlers to all parts of the ground to keep the Bulls right in the hunt. At 60/3 at the halfway stage, the Bulls, in fact, were right in the contest; all they needed was for Tommy to stretch his otherworldly blitz till the end of the innings. And he did. After smacking three fours in the sixth over, the right-hander followed it up with a monstrous six in the seventh to bring up his fifty off just 19 balls and with 49 needed off 21 balls, the winless Bulls were still in with an outside chance. However, one misstep from Tommy was all it took to lose his wicket as the right-hander perished to the bowling of Tony Tamata, miscuing a pull straight to Kendy Kenneth at deep mid-wicket. The Panthers, at this moment, were confident of having wrapped up the game, but a 21-run onslaught from Philip Tsione in the 18th over left them shell-shocked and brought the equation down to just 20 off 2 overs, making the chasing side firm favourites. Tsione departed in the 19th, but a blistering cameo from Rival Samson - a six-ball 13 - remarkably reduced the equation to 4 off 3 balls, after which an unlikely hero, Darren Wotu smacked Kenneth over long-on for a huge six to seal an improbable win for the Bulls. With the nerve-wracking chase, the Bulls registered their first win of the competition.