Temperature checks, avoiding usage of saliva in ICC’s guidelines for resumption of Community Cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC), in an official release, have issued guidelines for the resumption of Community Cricket and have advised against the use of saliva on ball, while also batting for health and temperature checks. Umpires using gloves is also a change suggested by the council.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc across the globe, has put the future of the entire world of sport in jeopardy, with many fearing that outdoor sporting activity might never be the same again, once normalcy is restored. However, despite the spread of the virus not showing signs of slowing down, incalculable and irreversible financial losses has meant that cricket boards across the world are already aiming for a nifty exit strategy from the pandemic to re-start the sport as soon as possible. However, the situation, unfortunately, is not so straight forward as cricket, being a sport that’s vulnerable to the transmission of the Covid-19 virus, might have to rejig the way the sport is played in order to ensure the safety of the players and the umpires and curb the spread of the virus.

Thus, in the wake of boards across the world aiming to restart the sport, the ICC have come up with a bunch of guidelines to be followed - whilst training, playing and travelling - to ensure that the game is played in the safest manner possible. For the resumption of Community cricket, the ICC have issued a 17-point guideline which specifies the necessary measures to be taken whilst training, playing and traveling. Notable points from ICC’s guidelines for the resumption of community cricket includes monitoring the health and temperature of players during training, sanitization of personal equipment while training, avoiding the usage of saliva to shine the ball and the umpires potentially wearing gloves when handling the ball. The council have also urged the practicing of social distancing on the field and have strictly advised against players handing over their accessories - be it a sweater, sunglasses or hats - to the umpires on the field.

The complete list of the guidelines issued by the ICC for the resumption of Community Cricket is as follows:

Back to Training

- Health and temperature checks should be monitored for all participants at training and match venues

- The ICC recommends a phased approach to resuming training activity starting with solo training followed by

small group activities and thereafter larger groups and full training (in compliance with government restrictions).

The load and intensity of training over the stages should be progressive to prevent injury. A recommended

approach on the phased back to training activity is outlined in Appendix 1.

- Progression to the next stage should not begin until it is deemed safe to do so and there is no evidence that

the local CV-19 transmission rate has risen because of this training activity.

- When using a training facility, training should be staggered where possible to minimize numbers, maintain

social distancing, and reduce contact. Consider modifying training times so there are less people present at

any one time.

- Personal equipment should be sanitized before and after use (training and competition). The use of external

equipment should be limited where possible.

- Equipment sharing should be avoided. If unavoidable, an appropriate cleaning protocol should be followed

before and after use.

- Consider the age and health of participants and recommend against high-risk individuals participating in training

or competition.

- Participants should arrive ready to train and avoid using communal facilities where possible.

Back to Play

- Review domestic playing conditions to minimise risks associated with playing during this CV-19 period.

- Consider rule amendments to allow for the safe management of the ball –

o Regular hand sanitising when in contact with the ball

o Do not touch eyes, nose, and mouth after making contact with the ball

o Saliva should not be used on the ball

o Umpires to consider wearing gloves when handling the ball.

- Consideration should also be given to rule amendments to maintain social distancing (e.g. field positioning).

- On-field protocols – For example, no unnecessary body contact and no handing over items (cap, towels,

sunglasses etc.) to umpires or teammates. Each player should be responsible for their own items.

- Off-field protocols – For example minimal use of communal facilities before and after the match, social

distancing to be maintained at all times. A ‘ready to play’ approach should be adopted.

- Discourage sharing of all equipment where possible. If it is required ensure equipment is cleaned appropriately.

- If spectators are permitted, social distancing should be maintained.

Back to Travel

- Where possible, players should travel alone to and from trainings and matches unless they are living in the

same household. Where this is not possible, social distancing should be maintained.

- Where using public transport to travel, players should avoid travelling at ‘peak’ transport times to limit contact with others.