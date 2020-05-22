Reports | ECB to fly out Pakistan team via charter for series in July

Pakistan were scheduled to play three Tests followed by as many T20Is in July-September. England are now eyeing on going on with the series as scheduled, in front of empty stands to control the spread of the virus, and have contingency plans prepared for it. Meanwhile, the UK government have also stated that cricket can resume in June, and the ECB are keen on hosting the West Indies and Pakistan. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will wait until they receive "advice" on the matter from their government.