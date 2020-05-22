Bio-bubble model could be tested in India series, suggests CSA

CSA’s chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra has revealed that the three-match T20I series against India could be an ideal opportunity to test out the ‘bio-bubble’ model to host matches safely. Earlier, CSA had struck a deal with BCCI for India to tour the Proteas for a T20I series in August.

With the sport of cricket being shut down completely for over two months, boards across the world are looking at all kinds of exit strategies to restart the sport as soon as possible, especially due to them suffering immeasurable losses during this period. One such innovative strategy is the ‘Bio-Bubble’, a model that will ensure that everyone involved in the matches will be accommodated in an enclosed, sealed environment, completely cutting off any sort of travel or movement.

As noted by TOI, in the bio-bubble or bio-secure model, a venue should have the capacity to house around 350 people – including players, broadcasters, media and other staff – either on the site or very close by. And, in addition to this, the venue should also have a 171-room hotel in the ground and another with 176 rooms adjacent.

According to CSA Chief Medical Officer Dr Shuaib Manjra, the board believe that the T20I series against India in August would be a golden opportunity to test out this model.

"Probably the three T20 games with India, if it does take place, is an ideal opportunity to create this bubble, because we don't envisage that at that time there will be spectators around in the ground, so we can create a bio-bubble and play the games in that bio-bubble," Manjra was quoted as saying by TOI.

Manjra also conceded that South Africa could, in fact, see the peak of Covid-19 only in August, but insisted on the importance of looking at different models to restart cricket as soon as possible. Manjra also added that a lot will depend on India’s progress in the fight against Covid-19. With close to 1.2L cases of Covid-19, India is currently one of the worst affected countries in the world.

"We probably will see the peak (of Covid-19 in South Africa) in August or September in different parts of the country, so we have just got to keep looking at the models and see what happens in August. We cannot cast anything in stone. We've also got to look at where India is going in terms Covid-19. (Our) Government is also looking at it and we have to take our directive from (them).”

As revealed by acting CEO Jacques Faul, the CSA, on Thursday, struck a deal with the BCCI for the Men in Blue to tour South Africa for a T20I series in August, in order to give a financial boost for the South African board. The series was, incidentally, not originally part of the Future Tours Programme (FTP).