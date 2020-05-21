Would pick Sachin over Virat purely based on longevity, opines Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir is of the opinion that he would pick Sachin over Virat Kohli purely based on the former’s longevity in International cricket alongside the tough rules back then for batsmen. However, he did add that Kohli has done phenomenally well, but noted that rule changes have helped the Delhite.

Sachin Tendulkar set the benchmark very high for the future generation during his stint with the Indian cricket team. Scoring 100 International centuries aside, his numerous records, including his runs tally, remain unparalleled to date. However, in recent times, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has slowly climbed his way to the top with his sheer run-making ability.

Not only is the now-Indian skipper closing in the yesteryear star’s records but has also ensured that the future generations will have two people to look up to in terms of records. Former Indian opener, Gautam Gambhir too dived in on the debate, giving the opinion that Sachin was better than Virat, purely based on longevity. 47-year-old Sachin has over 20 years of experience in the international scene, scoring over 30,000 runs in ODIs and Tests.

“The new generation, with two new balls, no reverse swing, nothing for the finger spin, five fielders inside for the 50 overs, probably that makes batting much easier. Look at how Sachin Tendulkar has played, different rules, that time 230 to 240, was a winning total. Probably I’ll go with Sachin Tendulkar if we see the longevity and flow of the one-day cricket format,” Gambhir explained, reported Hindustan Times.

Gambhir's reasoning, however, was not just restricted to longevity but also the changing rules in the game of cricket. Earlier, during Sachin’s period, there was one ball, with pacers around the world mastering the skills of reverse-swing. Meanwhile, in the current era, the game has tilted in favour of the batsmen, with two new balls and fielding rule changes.

“Sachin Tendulkar, because probably with one white ball and four fielders inside the circle, not five fielders outside, it will be Sachin Tendulkar for me. It’s difficult because Virat Kohli has done phenomenally well but I think the rules have changed as well, which has helped a lot of new batters,” the 38-year-old concluded.