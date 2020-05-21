Will need some practice to not put saliva on ball, feels R Ashwin

“Imagine try to play carrom with your middle finger and you’re trying to push a cricket ball of that weight that cannot be compressed and you are trying to push it with velocity and trying it to spin. It’s no mean achievement. Your finger, body need to understand it. For me, when I was trying this carrom ball, I was expecting it to get it right every day. But every day despite bowling hundreds of deliveries, I returned home with disappointment of not being able to achieve what I had set out to achieve. That was a very very annoying state because you go through the practice and all with a dream in your head. But it does not pan out as quickly as you expected,” he added.