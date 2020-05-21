Virat Kohli will surpass Sachin Tendulkar, states Sarfraz Nawaz

Sarfraz Nawaz has stated that Virat Kohli is beyond comparison with yesteryear star Sachin Tendulkar and also added that the Delhite will surpass Sachin on all fronts. Nawaz also compared and contrasted the two in terms of technique, revealing that the Indian skipper does not have any weakness.

In terms of runs, Sachin Tendulkar is head and shoulders above the current Indian skipper Kohli, with 100 International centuries under his kitty. However, comparisons have not stopped between the two different era batsmen, with some, including former Indian cricketet Gautam Gambhir, favouring Sachin over Kohli for his longevity. Former Pakistan pacer, Sarfraz Nawaz, however, was on the other side of the boat, stating that the 31-year-old from Delhi will surpass the Mumbaikar on all fronts.

While the two have topped the run-charts in their time, both of them have had issues with their technique. Nawaz, however, noted that Sachin had a glaring weakness against the incoming delivery, but noted that Virat, on the other hand, is devoid of any flaws.

“Virat Kohli is undoubtedly beyond comparison. He will certainly surpass Tendulkar on all fronts. Tendulkar was weak against inswing while Kohli hardly has any flaw in his batting. Initially in his career, he would fumble against the outswingers but now he has reached the pinnacle of his batting,” he said, reported Times Now.

With 70 international tons to his name already, Kohli, at just the age of 31, is 30 shy off Sachin's record of hundred international hundreds and looks on course to break, if not shatter, the record set by the Master Blaster. He is, in fact, just 7 tons away from surpassing Sachin's record of 49 tons in ODI cricket.