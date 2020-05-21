Vanuatu T10 Blast | Obed stars with bat and ball as Panthers obliterate Ifira Sharks

After a crushing victory in the first game of the Vanuatu T10 Blast against the Bulls, the Panthers, this time around, bowled first and picked from right where they left off in the first game as off-spinner SH Obed got them off to the perfect start, dismissing Sharks opener N Nipiko on just the fourth ball of the innings. Nipiko, in an ambitious attempt to get his team off to a flyer, ended up skying one straight to the hands of the fielder. The Sharks, however, were not bogged down by the dismissal of Nipiko, and responded with a boundary on the very next ball, but that, much to their dismay, turned out to be a false klaxon as the Blues, post the deceptive boundary, lost three wickets in the span of 9 balls to feel the pressure at 10/4. Offie Obed, who opened the floodgates in the first over, in fact, accounted for three of the first four wickets to fall.