Vanuatu T10 Blast | Mansale’s heroics in vain as Panthers down Bulls in season opener

With the required run rate an astronomical 12.9 right from ball one, the Bulls had no option but to go for broke from the very first ball and in pursuit of doing so, they lost both their openers - P Matautaava and Clement Tommy - for single digit scores, leaving the side reeling at 8/2 in the second over. With the chances of the Bulls chasing down the target looking extremely bleak with every passing ball, in walked Andrew Mansale at No.3 and the Bulls batter launched a remarkable onslaught on the Panthers bowlers, cutting loose right from ball one. After depositing the first ball he faced to the boundary, Mansale then single-handedly took it upon himself to take down the Panthers bowlers and remarkably hit eight sixes and three fours to bulldoze his way to 75 off just 37 balls. However, while from one end, it was fireworks from the bat of Mansale, from the other, it was a sorrow showing from the Bulls batsmen as the other six batsmen registered four ducks, combinedly scoring just 9 runs between them to provide absolutely no support whatsoever to Mansale. For the Panthers, it was Viraliuliu, who struck an explosive cameo with the bat, who starred with the ball as he ended up with figures of 3/16 off his 2 overs, breaking the back of the Bulls side. Eventually, Mansale perished swinging, for a score of 75, but his heroics were simply not good enough as an overall inept show from the Bulls batsmen meant that 91 was all they scored, falling short of the target by 37 runs. The Efate Panthers, with the win, ensured that they started off their Vanuatu T10 Blast campaign on a winning note.