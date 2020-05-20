SportsCafe to live stream Vanuatu T10 Blast

Vanuatu T10 Blast and SportsCafe have entered into a partnership where in the website will stream every match from the tournament on sportscafe.in. The Vanuatu T10 Blast will kick off on May 21st.

With the Covid-19 pandemic bringing an unprecedented halt to normalcy across the globe, cricket fans have been devoid of any action for over 60 days, but the hiatus is all set to end with the Vanuatu T10 Blast kicking off on May 21. A three-team tournament that is set to bring unprecedented joy back on the face of the cricket fans, The Vanuatu T10 Blast will mark the return of professional cricket post the Covid-19 outbreak, following the precedent set by the German Bundesliga in Football, which successfully marked its comeback on May 16, completing a full round of fixtures.

The Vanuatu T10 Blast, an exuberant attempt at entertaining the people at home and bringing smiles back on their faces, will be played by three teams - Mighty Efate Panthers, Ifira Sharks and MT Bulls - who will play each other from May 21 to June 13, with the top two teams then playing the final, which will also be played on Saturday, June 13. All matches of the T10 league, which is set to feature a total of 53 players, including players from the Vanuatu national cricket team, is set to be played at the Vanuatu Cricket Ground in Vanuatu.

While the action will kick off May 21, Thursday, with the MT Bulls taking on the ME Panthers at 7.30 AM IST, the three teams will play each other a total of three times each in the round-robin stages, with the top two sides then progressing to the final on June 13. And despite the league running until June 13, the matches will only be played on five matchdays - May 21, May 23, May 30, June 6 and June 13 - with two matches set to be played on each of those five days.

The good news for cricket fans around the world is that all ten games from the Vanuatu T10 Blast will be streamed live, and live, ball-by-ball action from the tournament can be viewed on www.sportscafe.in, who are one of the official streaming partners for the T10 extravaganza.