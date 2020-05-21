Sourav Ganguly best contender to be ICC President, believes Graeme Smith

"The president of the ICC now becomes a very key position in terms of how the game can progress and progress at the right level. It would be great to see a cricket man like Ganguly to get into the role of the ICC president. That will be good for the game. He understands the game, he has played at the highest level and he is respected. That is going to be an interesting time for international and it is going to be a great appointment," Smith said on Thursday during an online conference with journalists, as quoted by Sportstar.