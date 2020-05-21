Looking forward to playing in IPL 2020, admits Pat Cummins

The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League , that was originally scheduled to begin on March 29, was first postponed till April after the first phase of lockdown was announced. And now that the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown will go on till May 31, the competition was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI . However, according to speculations, the tournament could still be hosted this year in case of the T20 World Cup getting postponed.

In this regard, star Australian pacer Pat Cummins admitted to the fact that the IPL will be a great way to resume cricket after travel restrictions are lifted. Cummins was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise, in the auctions held in December, for a whopping Rs 15.5 crores, making him the most expensive foreign player in the IPL. The 27-year-old pacer said that he has been in touch with the KKR owners and is optimistic of playing the marquee T20 league this year.

"Whenever I speak to the owners of the team and the staff there, they're still really confident that it can be played at some stage this year. I was really looking forward to playing it for many obvious reasons, hopefully it goes ahead. It (IPL) could be a great way to get back into playing cricket (after the COVID-19 stoppage). It's T20, not as cumbersome on your body. We've got a big World Cup that is going to be played at some stage, so playing as much high-quality T20 cricket as we can is great,” Cummins told SEN on Thursday.