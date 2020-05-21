CSA hopeful of three-match home T20I series against India in August

Today at 4:22 PM
Cricket South Africa (CSA), led by its director of cricket Graeme Smith, have reportedly finalised with BCCI’s president, Sourav Ganguly via teleconference over a three-match T20I series against India at home in August. The report also added the series would only start after government’s approval.
While it was India’s series against South Africa which marked the end of cricket in the country, reports have suggested that it could very well be the series that could kick-off International cricket’s return. Cricket South Africa (CSA) led by Graeme Smith have already finalised the talks with its BCCI’s counterpart, Ganguly, for a three-match T20I series in South Africa, according to an ESPN Cricinfo report.
Hosting the series would be crucial to keep the economics going for the Proteas, while it would also mark the return of international cricket for Team India. CSA’s acting CEO, Jacques Faul, according to ESPNCricinfo, said that the Indian cricketing board has expressed its interest in playing away from home against the Proteas.
While the dates are not yet set in concrete, it could see the return of T20I cricket in the month of August, ahead of the scheduled T20 World Cup in Australia. According to ESPNCricinfo, this series could help CSA recover their expected losses in the 2019-20 season after cricketing action was cut short by the widespread COVID-19.
More to follow...
