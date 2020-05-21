Copped enormous abuse for leaving MS Dhoni out of probably WT20 side, reveals Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, who is now a renowned commentator, revealed that he copped an incredible amount of abuse from fans on social media for leaving MS Dhoni out of his probable Indian WT20 side. Chopra revealed that he received nasty comments that were directed to his family.

An orthodox opener during his playing days who gave one an impression that he was from the Geoffery Boycott school of batting, Aakash Chopra, in contrast to his cricketing days, has moulded himself into a charismatic character with the mic in his hand, passing many a witty comment and pun. Generally not afraid to make bold statements, the former Indian cricketer has voiced honest opinions both on the air and on his Facebook page, with certain views of his not going too well with the fans.

In a chat with Ajit Agarkar, the 42-year-old revealed how he once copped a flabbergasting amount of abuse on social media from fans for leaving MS Dhoni out of his probable squad for the World T20, an attack that resulted in him having to temporarily leave social media. Chopra revealed that himself aside, his family members, including his kids, were abused by a section of fans.

“I had to close social media for a few days. People abused me so much, it kept on coming, they abused the kids as well. I said please pardon me guys, what happened has happened,” Chopra said while speaking to Agarkar during a video chat, reported Hindustan Times.

Agarkar, who has played 191 ODIs and 26 Tests for India, too, had previously stated that it would be difficult for the selectors to consider Dhoni for the WT20, with the 38-year-old having not featured in any form of professional cricket since the World Cup heartbreak against the Kiwis.

“Retiring or not retiring is MS Dhoni’s call. To select or to not select is selectors’ call if he fits in their plan. I don’t know, for the player who hasn’t played for a year, for me it will be difficult. Don’t know about the communication between MS Dhoni and team management or with the selectors,” the former pacer had previously stated.