BCCI optimistic of conducting IPL post monsoon, states Rahul Johri

Rahul Johri, the CEO of BCCI, has stated that the board are still optimistic about holding the 2020 edition of the IPL and are also hopeful of things getting significantly better post the monsoon season. Johri has also admitted that a mandatory 14-day quarantine period might have to be incorporated.

The deadly impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill and the widespread impact of the pandemic meant that the BCCI, last month, had to indefinitely suspend the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was scheduled to commence on March 29th (which was then pushed to April 15th before it was suspended).

While the pandemic situation in India in worsening by the day - with the country currently standing a 1.12 lakh cases - the government has, however, significantly eased the lockdown restrictions, with the ongoing fourth phase of the lockdown even seeing the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) give a green light to the opening of sports complexes, albeit without the entry of spectators, paving way for players to train outdoors.

And despite the situation looking somewhat bleak at the moment, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri is confident that the state of affairs will improve post Monsoon, which is post September, and revealed that the board will reconsider its position after that window. Johri also admitted that a 14-day quarantine period might have to be made mandatory for everyone involved, given the IPL is a tournament that will require players boarding domestic flights.

"It will be a step-by-step process. We can't expect normalization tomorrow," Johri said in a webinar, reported TOI.

"When flights resume, everyone has to quarantine themselves before playing. We will have to look at how that will impact the schedules, which as it is are tight. Imagine you have to factor in 14-day quarantine prior to practice also.

“So, there are a lot of moving parts. But we are still optimistic. Hopefully, the situation will improve after monsoon, and we will approach it then.”

Johri, who is responsible for the functioning of operations within the BCCI, further stated that the IPL, the most watched competition in the sport, will play a huge role in restarting the economy and also added that the tournament is a sponsor’s darling due to its sheer popularity.

"More people watched the IPL last year than those who voted for general elections. For sponsors, cricket is a leader and it will lead the way. The recovery will be sharper than a V-shaped recovery," said Johri.