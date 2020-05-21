BCCI’s donation to West Indies cricket was misused, accuses Michael Holding

Today at 11:00 AM
Former international cricketer Michael Holding has accused Cricket West Indies of misusing half a million US dollars that was donated to them by the BCCI back in 2013-14. The legendary fast bowler also raised questions on the overall financial management of the Cricket West Indies board.
The Cricket West Indies board, formerly known as the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB), has been known for its mismanagement of players. In this light, fast bowling great Michael Holding also highlighted the financial mismanagement of the governing board. According to him, the board allegedly misused BCCI’s donation of half a million US dollars. Back in 2013-14, the BCCI had donated the aforementioned huge amount of money to help out the past players of the team. Furthermore, Holding also produced the audit report of Pannell Kerr Foster (PKF) on cricket governance in the Caribbean and raised several questions on a YouTube show.
"Way back in 2013-2014, the BCCI donated half a million US dollars specifically to go to past players. I am a past player, not that I want any of it but I know a lot of past players, I have never heard that not even one cent out of that half a million going to any past player. I am absolute sure if they (CWI) had done that, they would have made a big hullabaloo about it. Where is that half a million dollars? I will tell the viewers very soon," stated the 66-year-old, reported TOI.
After having raised the red flags, an angry Holding urged the West Indies Cricket board to make the audit report public.
"They can claim confidentiality if they are a private company. You cannot claim to be a private company if you have public share-holders. The share-holders of CWI are six regional boards. They are hiding behind a clause to not release the report," he added.
