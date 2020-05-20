World T20’s cancellation could pave way for IPL season, believes Anshuman Gaekwad

Anshuman Gaekwad has admitted that the cancellation of the premier International T20 event, World T20, could pave the way for BCCI to host the 13th edition of the IPL. However, he was also unsure whether that is sufficient enough to host IPL given the varying factor that surrounds the tournament.

The only chance for the 13th edition of the IPL to go ahead is the cancellation of the mega-event, World T20. Given that it is growingly difficult to host the T20 tournament in Australia, it gives the BCCI a window of opportunity to host their show-down event in the country. According to BCCI apex council member, Anshuman Gaekwad, the WT20’s cancellation would pave away for an entire season of IPL action.

“If the World Cup gets cancelled or postponed, then only IPL can happen but then also it depends on what the conditions are in India,” Gaekwad told ‘PTI-Bhasha’.

However, the BCCI still haven't taken an official decision regarding the two-month-long tournament, which stands as indefinitely postponed. Another factor that the BCCI might have to consider in regards to hosting the IPL is the involvement of the crowd and whether the games would be played behind closed doors.

“Cricket is not going to be the same, the approach would be different. There will be no crowd in the stadiums. Cricketers are not used to play in empty stadiums. It will be one very difficult aspect of playing new type of cricket,” he added.

“I have my doubts that T20 WC will be held this year. About IPL, we cannot think of just now. It will depend on Indian conditions and the window is only during this T20 WC which is October-November.”