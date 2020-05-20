Virat Kohli should be looking to back his players, states Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif has stated that Virat Kohli should be looking to back the current crop of Indian players no matter what even if they fail to create a good team. Kaif reckoned that constant changes in the dressing room will be harmful to the players future, citing Rishabh Pant as an example.

During the early phase of Virat Kohli’s captaincy, the Indian playing XI saw a constant change in personal, including changes in every game. However, in recent times, the constant chop and change have reduced dramatically. Despite that, former Indian star, Mohammad Kaif stated that the 31-year-old should be looking to back his players no matter what.

In the last three months of play, Kohli has opted to go in with KL Rahul as the sole wicketkeeper against the earlier No.1 Rishabh Pant. This has been one of the factors that have urged Kaif to go against Kohli’s tactics and decision-making.

“He should focus and back his team selection. If any player loses his form for some matches, still he should support them. Kohli should be looking to make players. Then only he can create a good team,” Kaif said as per a report on News18.

“Even for the Wicket keeping role, they are shuffling many players. India needs a permanent specialist wicket-keeper. KL Rahul can be a backup wicket-keeper but I don’t think he should be the main one.

After Pant was left concussed in the ODI series against Australia, the southpaw was replaced by the Bengaluru batsmen behind the stumps. Following that incident, Rahul has found himself as the No.1 gloveman in the Indian dressing room, with Pant reduced to a role in the bench. He also added that if Kohli manages to have a stead-hold of the situation, it would help him become one of the most successful captains when he brings the curtain down.

“If you want to support Rishabh Pant over Dhoni, then Kohli should back him. He should not be the water boy of the team. Kohli and his team should overcome this hurdle. If it is so, Kohli will be the most successful captain when he retires.”