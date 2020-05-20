Told Virat Kohli to get Jasprit Bumrah but Mumbai beat us, reveals Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel has revealed that he had asked Virat Kohli to acquire the services of the pacer Jasprit Bumrah in 2013 before Mumbai Indians snapped up the Gujarat pacer. The wicketkeeper also added that he had a conversation with John Wright regarding the pacer, who he called as special.

Back in 2013, the Mumbai Indians struck gold when they acquired the services of the Gujarat pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, who was hailed as a special talent on the domestic circuit. The tearaway pacer not only had the ability to disturb the batsmen with his pace but also had the ability to hit the yorker mark consistently.

Just before Mumbai scouted the pacer, his teammate and RCB’s wicketkeeper, Parthiv Patel had asked Virat Kohli to get the talented one. However, the franchise edged over Kohli and co in getting Bumrah on board.

“I was in RCB and I told Virat that this is the guy we should be picking him but obviously Mumbai Indians outwitted RCB and he went to Mumbai Indians. I had spoken to John Wright that this guy could be something special,” Patel told Fan Code on a video posted on their Twitter page.

The 35-year-old also incidentally was part of the pacer’s debut game in the Ranji Trophy against Vidarbha. In that encounter, the young Bumrah picked up seven wickets before finishing the season with 38 wickets in just eight games at an average of 21.16.

“I remember his debut game against Vidarbha and I know I have spoken to John Wright, I have spoken to Rahul Sanghvi, Also, I had spoken to Virat before he was picked for Mumbai Indians,” he concluded.