Sourav Ganguly’s 2003 Brisbane innings was a class act, praises Dilip Vengsarkar

Dilip Vengsarkar is of high praises for Sourav Ganguly’s Brisbane innings, calling it a class act in Indian cricket before admitting that if the southpaw batted a little higher, he would have done better in Test cricket. He also admitted that he was a fan of Ganguly’s man-management skills.

In 2003, India, after winning the toss, elected to bat against the dominant Australian side away from home. In just the first innings, the misery was piled upon the visitors, as the home side posted 323 runs on board. Sourav Ganguly’s side were already reduced to 62/3 in the Test before the skipper stepped up with a heroic inning.

Batting at No.5, the southpaw scored a classy 144 off 291 deliveries, including 18 boundaries. His innings ensured that India did not lose the Test as they salvaged themselves a draw at the Opponent’s den. Recalling the Test, former Indian selector, Dilip Vengsarkar hailed Ganguly’s 144 as one of the class acts in India’s cricketing history. The former Mumbai batsman also said that the Bengal batsman would have done better if he batted higher.

“I always believed he would have done better in Test cricket had he batted higher in the order. His innings at Brisbane was a class act,” Vengsarkar told the Times of India.

The 64-year-old also added that two of Ganguly’s strengths are his dedication towards the game and his skills at man-managing all the players in the team. The left-hander’s captaincy has etched many records in the Indian cricketing history, with the now BCCI president being hailed as one of the best captains for the country.

“A terrific player against spinners, he relished playing shots on the off side. A very good student of the game and good at man-management, he led India with great success,” added Vengsarkar.