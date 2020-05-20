Reports | BCCI unlikely to appoint new CFO in near future

Despite the post remaining vacant for more than six months now, the BCCI has no plans to hire a new Chief Financing Officer for the time being. While BCCI CEO Rahul Johri was asked to take back his resignation from the CEO role, it seems like no fresh appointment is in order until the next year.

In October, after Sourav Ganguly took charge as the BCCI president, the board's chief financial officer Santosh Rangnekar, who was the second-most senior official on the BCCI's management team, decided to step down from his position. The post has remained vacant since then, with the Ganguly-led management deciding to work on other financial aspects with the help of the CEO.

They were hit by a curveball when Johri put up his paper, but now the BCCI has asked him to take that back, requesting him to continue until 2021. In such a situation, BCCI decided to overlook a new CFO appointment with Arun Dhumal being in charge of the elected BCCI treasurer.

"The BCCI is unlikely to recruit a CFO any time soon. If you read the new constitution carefully, there is a mandatory provision for a Chief Executive Officer but there is no mention that you need to have a CFO," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

"The current treasurer Arun Dhumal is hands on and if he needs help, the CEO at times can double up and do the job of CFO if need be."

In other news, the BCCI will have to renew or look for a fresh tender, as their apparel sponsorship deal with sports giants Nike ending soon. During a recent apex council meeting, it was decided that an RFP (Request For Proposal) will be floated soon to decide on the next apparel sponsors.