No doubt about Rishabh Pant’s ability, he has it in him, states Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel has stated that Rishabh Pant has the ability in him to be a long-term option for the Indian cricket team as a wicketkeeper and also admitted that is crucial for him to go back to domestic cricket to seek form. However, on the other hand, he added KL Rahul is a short-term option.

Rishabh Pant’s progress into the Indian cricket team is in many ways reminiscent of the southpaw, Parthiv Patel. Both of them started out at a very young age, with talent being the common factor between the two. While one has faded away from the selector’s eye in the past, Pant’s status as India’s no.1 has come under the scanner in the recent time. With Virat Kohli trusting the 29-year-old KL Rahul as the first choice keeper in the limited-overs, Pant’s role has been reduced to just the bench.

“Rishabh Pant definitely has it in him, there’s no doubt about that. If I put myself into his shoes when I was 17-18, I didn’t have a good series, and going back to domestic cricket for a couple of years helped me a lot,” Patel told FanCode, reported Hindustan Times.

The Gujarat keeper also admitted to having had a chat with the 22-year-old regarding his talent. Patel recalled an incident where he advised the Delhi-keeper to go back to the domestic cricket to find his lost form.

“Every time I’ve met Rishabh, I’ve always told him that people are talking about you because you’ve talent in you. If you had no talent and if you weren’t talented, people wouldn’t have been talking about you, so keep that in mind. Sometimes, you have to go back to domestic cricket and just get that form back,” he added.

However, given that KL Rahul is No.1 for the WT20, in case it starts on time as per schedule, he reckoned that the right-hander is just a short-term option for Kohli and co.

“At this point of time, KL Rahul. I feel Rahul is your short-term thing in a way if you’re thinking of the World Cup. I think he’ll do the job for you during the World Cup, there’s no doubt about it.