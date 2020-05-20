IPL’s impact on cricket's global economy cannot be overstressed, feels Sundar Raman

Today at 10:06 AM
IPL’s first COO Sundar Raman has stated that the impact of potential cancellation of the Indian Premier League on the world cricket economy will be severe. Raman has further stated that if IPL would be considered a separate body, its revenue will still be higher than any other project in cricket.
Working as the IPL’s Chief Operating Officer for eight years, Sundar Raman was one of the major figures in making IPL a global brand that we know today, and alongside Lalit Modi, he changed the entire dynamics of how the content was consumed during summer in India. Knowing the product inside out, he has a very ring-side view of its economics and as the sport found itself under the radar of COVID-19 pandemic, he spoke about the repercussions of a potential IPL cancellation.
"Cancellation of both these events will have a serious impact on cricket economics for this year. However, in the case of an ICC event, as the contracts run through till 2023, a deferment to 2022 may be possible without loss of revenues. Not hosting an IPL or bi-lateral season of any country will lead to a loss of revenue, which is far from desirable. In an ideal world, the ICC event scheduled in 2021 in India could be shifted to Australia as it is in the same October window and India could host the event in 2022 by creating a suitable window. This will give adequate time for economic recovery and not overcrowd the calendar,” Raman told Times of India.
"IPL remains the single biggest event for the global cricket economy. With a contribution of around 1/3rd of global cricket revenues annually, the importance of IPL cricket's global economy cannot be overstressed. If IPL was to be considered a separate cricket body and revenues from IPL were to be removed from the Indian cricket boards revenues, IPL would emerge as the biggest revenue generator for global cricket - higher even than ICC & ACC revenues combined," he added.
As a matter of fact, the World Cricket is severely dependent on India tour to attract interest from Indian broadcasters, and even the big countries like England and Australia will also face dire situations if India tour had to be cancelled. As per a figure quoted by Times of India, out of the total 706 million unique broadcast audience for ICC ODI world cup 2019, 509 million were from India and that itself makes the BCCI the single biggest market for the sport. Raman stated that India remains the biggest force in the world economy.
"The importance of India to the world cricket economy cannot be overstressed. Outside of Australia and England, who have large domestic market deals, both valued at US$ 1b over a 4-year cycle, other cricket boards rely on Indian tours as part of bilateral fixtures to attract interest from Indian broadcasters," said Raman.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.