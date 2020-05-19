Skill coaches double up as mental conditioning coaches, reveals Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar has revealed that skill-based coaches double up as mental conditioning coaches in the Indian camp, with there being a need to handle players' mental health. He also added that it is important to have a mental conditioning coach, to remove the feeling of insecurity from the players.

Former Indian batting coach, Sanjay Bangar has admitted that it is crucial for every management team to have mental conditioning coaches to help them handle the players’ feelings, emotions and keep their mental health in check. In recent times, cricket has had its fair share of cricketers, who have struggled with mental health, including Australia’s Glenn Maxwell.

Closer to home, the 22-year-old Aryaman Birla’s struggle highlighted the need for mental conditioning coaches in the camp. Furthermore, it was put to the limelight by the former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni, who also opened up about his struggle with mental health. Bangar revealed that the skill-based coaches, be it batting or fielding, double up as mental conditioning coaches in the national setup.

"Basically, the coaches tend to double up as mental conditioning coaches primarily for the reason that they spend a lot of time with the players and number two is the trust that a player enjoys with a particular coach,” Bangar told TOI.

The 47-year-old from Maharashtra, also reckoned that it is important for the coaches and the players to form a cordial relationship. He also revealed that alongside the sense of security that the private discussion between the players and the coach would not go out, it would help the players immensely.

"So, it's very important for a coach and player to form that sort of a relationship wherein the player can confide his insecurities with the coach and be rest assured that whatever has been conveyed to the coach or the innermost feelings of a player does not really go outside the two of them," he added.