Rahul Dravid told me KL was a special talent when he was a kid, reveals Samuel Jayaraj

KL Rahul’s childhood coach Samuel Jayaraj has stated that Rahul Dravid was very impressed by a young KL Rahul scoring a double century in a U-13 game and told him to properly look after him. Jayaraj further added that Dravid gave a pep talk to Rahul after practice and he remembers that till date.

After an illustrious career spanning over 16 years, Rahul Dravid left a lasting legacy behind, but more than that, his impact on the next generation is there for everyone to see. So much so that, another Rahul from the same South Indian state, emerged as India’s hope and did well to survive and rise with the expectations. Speaking of Dravid’s impact on KL, the latter’s childhood coach narrated a story of how Dravid was impressed by a kid Rahul.

"I remember KL got back-to-back double centuries in an Under-13 tournament. He first scored a double hundred at the NRA ground and then scored another double hundred at Chinnaswamy stadium. At the same time, Dravid was undergoing endurance training," Rahul's childhood coach Jayaraj recollected while speaking with Timesofindia.com in an exclusive interview.

"When Dravid padded up for a net session. I asked KL to sit at the boundary ropes and watch him. I told him to watch his technique and batting style. I did the same for at least a week. Rahul used to watch Dravid carefully. After finishing one net session, Dravid came and said, ‘I watched this kid's batting (double centuries). He played wonderfully. He has a future, please take care of him,” Jayraj added.

The story didn’t end there as Jayaraj requested then India No.3 to take a look at the kid and talk to him for a few minutes, which Dravid duly fulfilled. The coach further added that Dravid gave him a pep talk, something Rahul remembers till date.

"I didn't know a player like Dravid would have so much observation about a kid. I requested him if he can speak with Rahul for some time. Rahul was so happy to meet him. He (Dravid) spoke with Rahul and gave him a pep talk. Rahul still remembers that conversation," the coach said.