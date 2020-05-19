My task is to bring Pakistan into top-3 of ODI rankings, claims Babar Azam
Today at 11:00 AM
Babar Azam has revealed that his primary aim is to make Pakistan a better ODI outfit and bring them into the top three of the ODI rankings. The No.1 T20 batsman in the World has also admitted that he wants to become a skipper like Imran Khan, widely admired as the best that Pakistan produced.
After replacing Sarfaraz Ahmed as the captain in the T20I format, Babar Azam was named the ODI skipper last week, for the 2020-21 season, which begins on July 1 the PCB said, during which Pakistan are scheduled to play nine Tests, six ODIs and 20 T20Is, besides the Asia Cup and the Men's T20 World Cup. Keeping an eye on the same, Azam, one of the finest white-ball players of the time, stated that he aims to bring Pakistan from their ODI wilderness.
"I'm grateful to the PCB for naming me as ODI captain. I've captained the U19 as well as the T20I team in the past. When I look at our rankings in the formats, it is not acceptable for me and my task is to bring that up to the top-3. Misbah Bhai called me and congratulated me for getting the ODI captaincy. PCB thought I was ready and they gave it to me. I'm ready,” Babar said, reported Cricbuzz.
"I'm a fan of challenges. Captaincy and batting are a little different when you are batting, you are just focussing on batting and not thinking about captaincy. It's only when you are done with batting that you start thinking about team performance,” he added.
Azam wants to follow the footsteps of Imran Khan, the World Cup-winning skipper and the current prime minister, for the way he handled his side. Imran’s focus was always on bringing the best out of every individual without compromising on how they play, something Azam wants to emulate during his tenure.
"I would like to go with what I have learnt that is attacking. So, I would like to follow Imran Khan style of captaincy. As captain, you have to learn to be cool. You have to take players with you as well as planning with them against other teams. There are instances when you get angry inside but then you have to contain yourself and must have to control your aggression in the field. The confidence is the key and the more you back your players, they will give their best. With player support, you can have a bed of thorns turned into a bed of roses."
