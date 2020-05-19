If you take an underdog team to title, you would be looked at differently, states Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has stated that he chose to take over the underdog team as taking them to a title would help people look at the Mumbaikar from a different perspective. He also added that Virat Kohli’s captaincy keeps the team motivated and provides a lot of energy to the players, keeping them pumped.

The 25-year-old Mumbai batsmen made his IPL debut for the Delhi franchise in 2015, where he scored a whirlwind 439 runs in 14 games to elevate his status. However, it was only in 2018, after three years of IPL experience, the Mumbaikar was handed the captaincy role from Gautam Gambhir.

In just his first game as the skipper, the right-hander scored a match-winning knock of 93 runs off 40 deliveries, which all but sealed his place as a captain. Talking about captaincy, Iyer stated that if you take an underdog team to a title, people would look the captain very differently.

“If I was ever given a choice or put in a situation, I would definitely look forward to leading an underdog team because if you can take an underdog team to the title, people look at you differently and you yourself also feel that sense of achievement,” he said, reported Hindustan Times.

“Personally, it was not very difficult for me also because I was preparing in my mind for a scenario wherein if I was put in such a situation, how I would react. It was a dream come true to lead a franchise like Delhi Capitals and I am really excited and hoping to win the championship,” he added.

However, at the national level, Iyer is still finding his groove at the No.4 position for India. His impact in the short-time at the position has made him one of the best in international cricket, with immense potential to succeed for Virat Kohli’s team. He addressed Kohli as a great example for all the upcoming players, adding that his relentless and fighting nature is a definite pick. Alongside that, he also revealed that Kohli’s motivation keeps the team ticking and provides the energy needed.

“Virat is a great example for all the youngsters in the team because he has that relentless and fighting nature. We pick up a lot from him and he keeps motivating us and he is the kind of energy that if he is around, you are also bound to pick up his routines and habits. It is excellent to not just have him around, but also how he leads us and keeps us pumped up. The way he leads the team is simply amazing,” the 25-year-old said.