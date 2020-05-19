Challenge for local umpires to officiate Tests as per ICC’s demand, admits Krishna Hariharan

Former International umpire Krishna Hariharan has admitted that it will be a challenge for local umpires to officiate Tests, as recommended by the ICC in light of COVID-19 pandemic. The ICC Cricket Committee has suggested the appointment of local match officials to avoid international travelling.

In the wake of the coronavirus-induced pandemic, on Monday, the ICC Cricket Committee recommended the appointment of local umpires and match referee on an interim basis to circumvent international travel. The ICC released a statement, saying that where there are no Elite Panel match officials in the country, the best local International Panel match officials will be appointed. But given the lack of experience of local Indian umpires, especially in Test cricket, it will be a “huge challenge” to officiate, believes former international umpire Krishna Hariharan.

Local Indian umpires have not officiated in Tests since 2002 while a combination of an ICC and local umpire is in practice in ODIs. In T20Is, local umpires are in charge. Meanwhile, match referees are always supposed to be neutral across all three formats. However, given the current situation, India has only one local option in Javagal Srinath.

“It is a massive challenge but a great opportunity at the same time. Different formats bring different kind of pressure. In the Tests, the pressure is created by the close-in fielders while in limited overs cricket, the noisy crowd makes the umpires’ job tougher,” former international umpire Hariharan, who stood in 34 ODIs and two Tests told PTI.

“Not just umpiring decisions, factors like aggressive appealing and bad light also come into play often and there the neutral umpires are more likely to take an unbiased call sub-consciously than local umpires,” he said.

The latest scenario indicates that the likes of Nitin Menon, C. Shamshuddin, Anil Chaudhary and Virender Sharma are set to stand in Test matches. No one in this list except Menon has Test experience but might have to officiate five-day game during England’s tour of India in January.