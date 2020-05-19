Awaiting clarity from BCCI about opening of Eden Gardens, reveals CAB

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) have revealed that they are waiting for further clarity from the BCCI on the reopening of the Eden Garden for training purposes while maintaining safety protocols. Recently, the Indian government has allowed sports training during the fourth phase of lockdown.

On Monday, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) stated that they are awaiting more transparency from the BCCI on opening the Eden Gardens stadium for training purposes during the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown in India. The central government had announced that sporting activities are allowed to be resumed across the country during the ongoing lockdown phase that started on May 18. Meanwhile, CAB clarified that the BCCI is synchronizing with all state boards to come to an agreement about the resumption of training and how to carry it out while maintaining safety protocols.

Apart from the ground, the Eden Gardens is also home to the CAB office which has remained shut since the first phase of the nationwide lockdown that began on March 25.

"With regard to the training of players, it has been stated by the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) that it would study guidelines at the state level and will work in sync with state cricket associations to chalk out a programme for skill-based training at a local level. Therefore, CAB would wait for such guidelines before taking a further decision in the matter," the CAB said after a meeting of its office bearers via video conference, as quoted by the TOI.

"As the Association would like to ensure safety of our players as well as our staffs, there would be a medical committee meeting via video conference on Thursday to discuss and frame the protocols, parameters including guidelines to be adopted to maintain safety and hygiene in the office. Thereafter, once the systems are in place as per suggestions provided by the top doctors in the panel, a decision for reopening of the association office would be considered."

The Ministry of Home Affairs, on Sunday, permitted stadiums to host games in front of empty stands, which could also mean that the fate of the IPL could be decided after all.