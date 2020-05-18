Virat Kohli best amongst fab-four in all three formats, opines Ian Chappell

Ian Chappell has revealed that Virat Kohli is the best cricketer amongst the fab four members, which also includes Kane Williamson, Joe Root and Steve Smith in all the three formats of the game. He has also admitted that it was his traditional cricket shots and fitness which makes him inseparable.

Virat Kohli’s career has transgressed from another U-19 star to the World’s best in the span of just 11 years. In the 11 years that Kohli has spent on the International circuit, he has scored over 20,000 International runs across formats, with his best coming in the ODIs.

In the 248 ODIs, he has played for the country, the 31-year-old batsman has piled 11,867 runs, at an average of 59.3 and strike-rate closing on the 94-mark. Former Australian cricketer, Ian Chappell opined that the Indian top-order batsman is the best amongst the fab-four members of world cricket.

"Of that group (including Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Joe Root), Kohli is the best in all three forms. That's unquestionable. His record in all three forms is quite unbelievable, particularly his record in the shorter forms," Chappell said on 'The RK Show', which is hosted by Radhakrishnan Sreenivasan on YouTube, reported TOI.

"I like his approach to batting. We did an interview with him last time India were in Australia, and one of the things he talked about was why he didn't play the fancy shots, the innovative shots of particularly T20 cricket,” he added.

Earlier, in the week, England’s Kevin Pietersen too echoed the same opinion, adding that Kohli is even better to the Indian great, Sachin Tendulkar when it comes to run-chases. The Australian also commended the Indian skipper for his fitness and running between the wickets.

"The other thing that stands out about Kohli is his fitness and running between the wickets. The way he pushes himself, he's incredibly fit. Some of his performances are quite amazing," said Chappell.