Venkatesh Prasad’s dismissal of Sohail most satisfying ‘bowled’ dismissal of all time, states Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, in an Instagram chat with Sunil Chhetri, recalled the iconic Venkatesh Prasad-Aamir Sohail battle in the ‘96 World Cup and termed it the most satisfying ‘bowled’ dismissal in the sport’s history. Kohli further went on to mock the footballing skills of teammate Kuldeep Yadav.

The 1996 World Cup quarter-final match between India and Pakistan, in Bengaluru, was witness to one of the greatest moments in the history of the sport. Chasing 288, Pakistan were cruising with the score 109/1, with Aamir Sohail’s form looking ominous. The southpaw, in the 15th over of the chase, smacked Venkatesh Prasad for a boundary through the off-side, after which he made a disrespectful hand gesture towards the bowler, suggesting that the boundary rope is where the ball belongs. However, Prasad, on the very next ball, responded in the best way possible, knocking the Pakistani’s off-stump over, thus giving birth to one of the best ‘payback/karma’ moments in sporting history.

In an interactive session on Instagram, Virat Kohli and Sunil Chettri recalled the iconic incident which made Prasad a cult hero. Kohli, who was just eight years old when the incident unfolded, described the wicket of Sohail as the most satisfying ‘bowled’ dismissal he has come across in the history of cricket.

"Where were you exactly when Aamir Sohail hit Venkatesh Prasad for a boundary... trash talked... and then saw his stumps sent for a cartwheel right the next ball?" Chhetri asked.

"I was at home. I celebrated in the same manner as I do today. For me, there is no clean bowled as satisfying as that in the history of the sport. It is one of the most iconic moments. Those memories are golden memories,” Kohli said.

"That day, not many people in India would forget, regardless if you were a cricket fan or not," Chhetri added.

In a recent episode of Cricbuzz’s Spicy Pitch, Kuldeep Yadav had revealed how he was a die-hard fan of both FC Barcelona and Neymar, but Kohli, speaking to Chhetri, revealed an embarrassing secret about the youngster. The Indian skipper stated that Kuldeep, despite being a big fan of the beautiful game, is a muck with the ball at his feet, an allegation that Kuldeep himself outrightly denied.

"He is such a big football fan especially Neymar's. He can talk about it a lot because he is very knowledgeable and he can play well online. But if you hand him the ball, he can't do it," said Kohli, to which Kuldeep replied, "Jhuth Bhaiya (lies brother),” in the comments.