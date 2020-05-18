Too early to compare Babar Azam and Virat Kohli, believes Younis Khan

Former Pakistan skipper Younis Khan believes that the Virat Kohli-Babar Azam comparisons are premature, with Babar still relatively new to international cricket, and attested that the duo are at different ends of the spectrum. Younis also stated that Babar’s humility always set him apart.

Known as the golden boy of Pakistan cricket, Babar Azam, due to his immaculate consistency and impeccable stroke-making ability, despite being just 25 years old, has been widely compared with India’s Virat Kohli, with many even believing that the Lahore-born youngster could dethrone the Indian as the best all-format batsman in the world. Averaging over 45 - over 50 in coloured clothing - in all three formats of the game, Azam, of late, has threatened to take his game to the next level - something that his counterpart Kohli did at around the same age - and his wondrous display in the World Cup served as an evidence to the same.

However, legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan feels that it’s too early to buy into the Kohli comparisons and stated that Babar still has a long way to go, given the magnitude of what the Indian has achieved in international cricket. Younis believes that Azam is on the right path, but attested that it would be better to assess the 25-year-old or compare him with Kohli in five or so years’ time.

"You see, Kohli - who is now 31 and at the peak of his career - has been in international cricket for over a decade and has proved himself in all conditions. The 70 international centuries that he has scored is a testimony to his class and abilities," Younis was quoted as saying by Gulf News, reported TOI.

"Babar, on the other hand, made his international debut barely five years back. He already has 16 centuries under his belt and shows very good averages in both Tests and ODIs, but it will be unfair to start comparing the two right now. If you have to, compare Babar five years (from now) with the dominance that Kohli is showing in his game today.”

Younis Khan playing international cricket till the age of 40 meant that he oversaw the debut of many a youngster, with Babar Azam being one of them. Younis, who amassed over 17,000 international runs, noted that Babar’s humility, when he broke into the team, always set him apart from the rest. With Pakistan now having named 25-year-old Babar as the ODI skipper, the veteran cricketer believes that the youngster could maybe take the help of a few seniors, as he steps onto his new role.

"Babar made his debut during the last two to three years of my career and I was really impressed by his humility. I have always felt that the more humble you are, you can achieve bigger goals in your life," Younis noted.

"It's a young team that he has to lead, though there could be a few players senior in age to him. He has to be protective about the team and take it forward.”