TNPL 2020 postponed amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Today at 8:39 PM
In light of the widespread COVID-19 pandemic, the fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) has been postponed by the state board. The 2020 season of the much-anticipated T20 league was originally scheduled to commence on June 10 but now has been delayed until further notice.
As the world was taken over by the extensive coronavirus-induced pandemic, all sporting events were majorly affected globally. Amidst the threat, the much-anticipated thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League was postponed indefinitely. However, earlier in mid-April, TNCA secretary R.S. Ramaswamy confident of the tournament going ahead as per the original scheduled.
“We strongly believe it will happen as per the original schedule in June. After the lockdown period is over on May 3, we plan to have a series of meetings and take a call. We are in touch with our franchises and we all hope the league will take place,” he was quoted as saying by Sportstar.
But according to the latest turn of events, as the nationwide lockdown in India was extended till May 31, the fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) has been postponed. The 2020 season of the state’s biggest T20 league was originally supposed to begin on June 10 but the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) issued a statement, on Monday, stating the postponement.
“The revised schedule will be released in due course,” the statement read.
